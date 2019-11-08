Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $176,413,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $66,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 14,633.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,213,000 after buying an additional 316,220 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,792.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 268,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,216,000 after buying an additional 254,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 748,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,856,000 after buying an additional 238,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.73. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Five Below had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Five Below from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Five Below from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 604,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

