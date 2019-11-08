Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,214,000 after buying an additional 47,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,593,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 507.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 317,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 265,207 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 35.9% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 834,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 220,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

TWO stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.63. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $58.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 27.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

In other news, Director Karen Hammond acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,584.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

