Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Landmark Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 102.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.15.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $182.53 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $184.52. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.88.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.61%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

