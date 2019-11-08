Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 2,288 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Viacom were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 786.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 469,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 193,467 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viacom in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viacom in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Viacom alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Moffett Nathanson set a $31.00 price objective on Viacom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Viacom from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of VIAB stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. Viacom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.