TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.17.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $59.30 on Monday. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 209,068 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,832 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: Management Fee

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.