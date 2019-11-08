Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Up 18.5% Following Earnings Beat

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) shares shot up 18.5% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.19, 769,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 138% from the average session volume of 322,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.25) on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Timkensteel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other news, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $74,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,660.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $138,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 6.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 25.2% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 25.2% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 26.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $296.26 million, a PE ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 2.47.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

