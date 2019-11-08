Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Up 18.5% Following Earnings Beat

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) shares shot up 18.5% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.19, 769,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 138% from the average session volume of 322,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.
The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.25) on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Timkensteel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 6.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 25.2% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 25.2% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 26.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $296.26 million, a PE ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 2.47.
Timkensteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.
Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.