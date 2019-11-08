Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 27,400 PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in PPL by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of PPL by 8.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 35.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.49. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $7,095,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,206.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 624,308 shares of company stock valued at $20,800,120. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

