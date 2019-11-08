Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases New Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.5% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,749,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 124,251 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 34,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,586. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

