Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $698,000 in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $432,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $165,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTB. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

KTB traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 20,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,590. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $41.75.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.22 million. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.