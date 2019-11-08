Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $565,000 in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned about 0.09% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUTH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth $8,513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 199,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,971,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,551,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 132,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 91,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,674. The company has a market capitalization of $724.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.19 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 45.15%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.