Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires Shares of 36,500 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,778,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,918,494. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75. The firm has a market cap of $309.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

