Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Adobe by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.88.

Adobe stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.46. 1,628,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $313.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.28. The company has a market cap of $140.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,374,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.