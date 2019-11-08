Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,785 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,080 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the period. eBay accounts for 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemical Bank increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 29,621 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 905,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,781,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 299,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on eBay from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on eBay to $47.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie set a $44.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In other news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $398,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,753,621.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

