Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 610 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. CIT Group makes up about 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of CIT Group worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CIT Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 122,985 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in CIT Group by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in CIT Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 651,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,517,000 after purchasing an additional 106,044 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CIT Group by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in CIT Group by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CIT Group news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.55 per share, for a total transaction of $500,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,623,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert C. Rubino purchased 6,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.22 per share, with a total value of $299,514.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,393.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,860. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. CIT Group had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

