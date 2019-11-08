Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

In other Sealed Air news, CFO James M. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $193,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.02. 1,661,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 121.14% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.