Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 806.0% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $357,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,828 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 214.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 762.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,885.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $254,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,476 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 5,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $249,430.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $911,044 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,888,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,595,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $250.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

