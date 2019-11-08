Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,747 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 139,191 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $13.85. 3,338,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,336,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

