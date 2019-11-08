Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. Target Co. has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $114.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other news, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $2,204,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,089.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $878,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

