Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,595 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,516 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Associated Banc worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $40,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,137.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,333.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ASB traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,699. Associated Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 33.50%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.