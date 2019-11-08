Theta Fuel Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $13.13 million and $593,732.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009392 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001782 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io.

