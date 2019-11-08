TheStreet Upgrades CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) to “B-“

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of CBTX in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CBTX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.52. 29,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,967. The company has a market cap of $771.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.10. CBTX has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.69 million for the quarter. CBTX had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBTX will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 9,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $279,894.65. Insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CBTX by 42.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in CBTX during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CBTX by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in CBTX during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBTX during the second quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. 28.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

