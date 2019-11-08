Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,095. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.45.

NYSE TMO traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $294.65. 787,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,858. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.34 and a 12 month high of $306.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

