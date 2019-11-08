TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 928.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 708,650 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.89. 55,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,268. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 212.57% and a negative net margin of 913.07%. The company had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXMD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

In other news, Director Brian Bernick bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,472,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,844.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 216,144 shares of company stock worth $606,348. Corporate insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

