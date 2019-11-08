The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.5-68.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.70 million.

HCKT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. 104,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,520. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $525.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.96%.

HCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.