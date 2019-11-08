Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Crane worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Crane by 1.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 26.8% in the second quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 233,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,420 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.05.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.46 million. Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

