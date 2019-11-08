Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 206.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $243.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.59. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $224.43 and a one year high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn acquired 115,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.41 per share, with a total value of $27,248,143.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,271,598.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.17 per share, for a total transaction of $308,321.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,145.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 186,567 shares of company stock worth $44,964,903. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

