Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 92,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 156,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,839.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $55.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

