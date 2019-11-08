Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.51 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 253,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Atmos Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,759,000 after buying an additional 43,274 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Atmos Energy by 74.4% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 108.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Atmos Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $108.18 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.88 and a 12-month high of $115.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $443.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

