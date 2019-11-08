Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) Shares Acquired by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,721 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:TEI opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.