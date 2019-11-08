TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Up 9.2% on Analyst Upgrade

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) shot up 9.2% on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $29.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. TechTarget traded as high as $28.67 and last traded at $27.50, 322,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 210,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 7,826 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $196,119.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 464,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,046.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $335,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,709 shares of company stock worth $2,159,963. Insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,808,000 after buying an additional 96,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,057,000 after buying an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,011,000 after buying an additional 30,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,134,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 425,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 367,159 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $691.85 million, a P/E ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.74.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.73 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 10.28%. TechTarget’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.