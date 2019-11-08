TE-FOOD (TFD) Price Tops $0.0045

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. One TE-FOOD token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, DEx.top and Kucoin. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $2.31 million and $2,871.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,721,506 tokens. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is ico.tefoodint.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

TE-FOOD Token Trading

TE-FOOD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DDEX, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

