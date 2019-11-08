TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Director Daniel J. Phelan Buys 146 Shares

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.62 per share, for a total transaction of $13,668.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,311.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TEL stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $97.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $91.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 23,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.