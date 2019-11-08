TD Securities Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$67.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.71.

Shares of SLF traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$61.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,563. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.38. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$43.13 and a 1-year high of C$61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62, a quick ratio of 10,082.25 and a current ratio of 10,847.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Saunders sold 6,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$328,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,895,598. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.30, for a total transaction of C$1,045,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,437,293.99. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,512.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

