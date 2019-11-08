TCASH (TCASH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $581,826.00

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. TCASH has a market cap of $1.74 million and $581,826.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TCASH has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One TCASH token can currently be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005262 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Coinchase Token (CCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000272 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TCASH Token Profile

TCASH (CRYPTO:TCASH) is a token. TCASH's total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html

TCASH's official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

