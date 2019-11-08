Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.80

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 720.60 ($9.42) on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of GBX 655 ($8.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 697.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 732.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67.

TATE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target for the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 738.13 ($9.64).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

