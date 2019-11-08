Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.75 to C$3.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy traded as low as C$1.59 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 2333838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $390.10 million and a P/E ratio of 9.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.08.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

