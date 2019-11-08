Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings. Talend reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 249.51% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Talend from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price objective on Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Talend has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Talend stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. 10,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,461. Talend has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $53.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.69 and a beta of -0.15.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $54,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Talend in the third quarter worth $39,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Talend by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

