Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

TAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.07. 1,566,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,236. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 816,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,107,000 after purchasing an additional 385,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,639,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,866,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

