Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 500 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2019 // Comments off

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of PZA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.29. 278,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,512. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.