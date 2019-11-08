Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 500 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PZA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.29. 278,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,512. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.