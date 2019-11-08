Synovus Financial Corp Has $991,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650,061 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,993,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,952,000 after buying an additional 5,888,658 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after buying an additional 5,186,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,046,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.31. 662,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,631,316. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $201.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.14.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.