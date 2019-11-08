Synovus Financial Corp Has $893,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 56,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 87,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

EFR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. 347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,464. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.