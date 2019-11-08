Synovus Financial Corp Buys 500 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 26.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 676,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,415,000 after acquiring an additional 140,789 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 59,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.16. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.88 and a 12-month high of $115.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.45.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

