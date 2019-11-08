Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Earns Sell Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 41.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Synaptics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 57,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $53.87.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,679.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $119,966.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,326 shares of company stock valued at $415,474 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 80.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 188.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 34.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

