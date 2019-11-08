Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 144 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Broadcom by 13.8% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 17,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 75,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 88.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 161.9% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities set a $370.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Broadcom from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $340.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.58.

Shares of AVGO opened at $311.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.10. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $217.61 and a 12 month high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total transaction of $5,774,200.00. Insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $17,550,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

