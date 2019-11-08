Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,781 Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,848,000 after acquiring an additional 531,841 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,397,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,173,000 after acquiring an additional 397,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,862,000 after acquiring an additional 166,961 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,025,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,355,000 after acquiring an additional 133,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.87. The company had a trading volume of 41,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,892. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $70.51 and a twelve month high of $119.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total value of $66,593.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $399,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

