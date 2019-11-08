Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 20,517 Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 384.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 108,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,082. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Cowen set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

In related news, Director James Samuel Shannon sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $412,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 56,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,591,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,405 shares of company stock valued at $16,126,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

