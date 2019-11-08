Symmetry Partners LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,324,000 after buying an additional 134,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 945.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,094 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $243,622,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 909.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,664 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 39.0% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,617,000 after acquiring an additional 328,656 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.44. 16,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

In related news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $78,777.72. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $2,281,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 317,133 shares of company stock valued at $39,829,477. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.