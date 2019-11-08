Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 1,677 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Xerox by 751.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 422.1% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

In other Xerox news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $1,005,284.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,520.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XRX traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 324,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

XRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xerox from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.