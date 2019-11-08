SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 4,249 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises about 0.4% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,134,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,977,000 after acquiring an additional 578,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,056,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,906,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229,751 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,715,000 after acquiring an additional 632,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anne E. White bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.84 per share, with a total value of $108,840.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,160.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 614,373 shares valued at $70,546,895. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $113.53. 2,217,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,683,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $106.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average of $112.68.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.03.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

