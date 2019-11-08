Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.49, approximately 21,099 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 35,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

SWDBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedbank in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Swedbank from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Swedbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

